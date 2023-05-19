6 yrs after 'barbarous' double murder, gang rape, HC orders speedy trial

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 18

Nearly six years after “barbarous” double murder, rape and robbery was committed in a remote village of Nuh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today virtually set a five-month deadline for the conclusion of trial. Justice Anoop Chitkara asked the trial court concerned to make all endeavours to conclude the trial by October 31. One of the rape victims was 20-year-old, while the other was just 14.

The direction came as Justice Chitkara dismissed the bail plea of accused Amit Yadav incarcerated upon his arrest on the allegations of actively participating in the crime after conspiring with co-accused. The incident took place on August 25, 2016. One of the victims had gone to her parents’ house at Dingerhadi village in Nuh district. At midnight, the victim allegedly heard commotion and cries before she and her niece saw a number of persons thrashing their kin.

The CBI told the Bench that the accused in criminal conspiracy with each other and with common intention committed double murder, besides attempt to murder, and caused injuries, indulged in gang rape and looted ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh.

Initially, the investigation was conducted by the Haryana Police and four accused were arrested. But the state of Haryana eventually transferred the investigation to the CBI. The premier investigating agency chargesheeted another four accused stated to be members of the “Bawaria” group or the “Axle gang”. The investigator found the role of the present petitioner in committing robbery, murder of two, causing injuries to another, his wife and others, and raping the two.

Justice Chitkara asserted there was sufficient evidence pointing towards petitioner’s involvement in the gruesome and horrible act done with abominable cruelty. “Acting with sheer disregard to life and dignity, the accused butchered, injured members of a family and committed rape with females, one of whom was a child aged 14, adjacent to the bodies of their kin lying in a pool of blood”.

Justice Chitkara asserted the oral testimony of the rape victim and an injured explicitly connected the petitioner to the occurrence. The evidence collected by the CBI at the current stage was not such that his complicity and collusion could be negated on the face of it.

Justice Chitkara asserted the order to speed up the trial, considering the seriousness of matter, was subject to the condition that the petitioner would neither seek adjournment nor try to use tactics to delay the trial. The order expediting the trial would stand automatically recalled in case he did so.

Justice Chitkara also asked the trial court to make endeavours to windup the prosecution evidence by August 31, while providing an opportunity to the accused to lead defence evidence, if desired, in the remaining time.