60,000 govt schoolchildren to be made ‘cyber smart’

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 12

The State Council of Education Research & Training (SCERT) in its new initiative will make as many as 60,000 students of government schools throughout the state cyber smart.

Students, who can be easily cheated by unknowingly clicking an untrusted link, a pop up or by sharing their passwords, will be taught how to dodge cyber criminals.

In the special classes, over 3,000 trained teachers will teach students of classes VI to XII about the safe use of the Internet, URLs and create awareness about cyber crime.

The SCERT has launched a cyber security programme for the students.

Manoj Kaushik, incharge of the SCERT’s Education Technology Wing, said, “A programme has been prepared regarding the cyber security which will be implemented in three phases, two of which have been completed. Experts from the district institute of education and training (DIET), assistant block resource coordinator (ABRC) and block resource person (BRP) were trained about cyber security. They will begin teaching students by the end of the month.”

“The students will be taught how to cautiously use mobiles, identify fake URLs and not share private information through any link. They will also be made aware of what to take care of while creating an account on social media and whom to complain in case of any cyber attack,” said Kaushik.

As per the programme, the teachers will also make the parents aware of the role they can play in making their kids cyber smart. Apart from this, cyber kits will also be provided to students and parents.

“A cyber security programme has been launched to make students studying in government schools cyber smart,” Dr Kiranmayi, Director, SCERT, told The Tribune.