60,000 recruitments will be done in 6 months: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said only 81,000 jobs were given during the Congress rule from 2005 to 2014, while the present state government had given 1.02 lakh government jobs in about eight-and-a-half-years from 2014 to 2023 and new recruitment will be done for 60,000 posts in the next six months.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the mediapersons after inaugurating the Parivar Pehchan Patra “Tau Se Pucho” Chatbot web and WhatsApp portal, here today. Responding to a question, Interacting with media, Khattar said,"There was a lack of transparency in the recruitment that took place during the Congress government due to which court cancelled the recruitment on posts related to nearly 12 departments, including recruitment of 1,983 PTIs in 2006, 786 canal patwaris in 2007, 437 LDCs, 102 agricultureI inspectors in 2013, JE (Civil) 381 vacancies and other vacancies,” he added.

In the present government, not a single recruitment had been cancelled. “We have made the system transparent and arrested about 700 persons involved in paper leak and other malpractices in government recruitment,” he asserted.