Rs 60.16 crore sanctioned, new address in sight for Ambala’s British-era dairy hub

With the state government approving Rs 60.16 crore for the construction of a dairy complex at Brahmin Majra village, the long-pending project to shift the British-era Gwal Mandi is expected to take off soon.

In 2021, 21-acre land was identified and subsequently acquired at Brahmin Majra village. However, the project was delayed due to various issues.

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Several families in the area have been engaged in the dairy business since the British era. The British established Gwal Mandi to meet their milk requirements.

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Currently, the dumping of cow dung in the open and in 'nullahs' has contributed to clogged drains and poor sanitary conditions in the area. Residents have long been demanding the relocation of the dairies.

In 2003, the then Chief Minister directed the district administration to shift all dairies to improve sanitary conditions. Initially, it was proposed that dairy owners be allotted land near Champa Rice Mill on the Jagadhri road. The proposed site was later shifted to Ugada Bada village, but the project failed to take off.

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Meanwhile, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, who helped secure approval for the project, said the state government had sanctioned Rs 60.16 crore for the construction of a modern, integrated dairy complex at Brahmin Majra.

The amount has been sanctioned as a loan under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) scheme. Construction is expected to begin soon, and municipal council officials have been directed to take the necessary steps to expedite the project.

“The project aims to relocate dairies currently operating at different locations to a single, well-equipped facility. The integrated complex will provide modern infrastructure and essential services for cattle owners, including a veterinary hospital and other facilities to ensure timely assistance in emergencies,” Vij said.

The complex will have nearly 200 plots of varying sizes, which cattle owners can choose according to the number of cattle they own.

Facilities planned for the complex include a well-equipped rest house, a fodder-cutting unit, a storage facility, a pond and a biogas plant. It will also have commercial shops, vehicle parking, a milk-chilling plant, drainage facilities and other essential infrastructure to support the daily operations of cattle owners.

Vij said a new bridge over the Tangri river would be constructed to improve road connectivity to the complex.

He added that work on a bridge had been initiated earlier, but the contractor had abandoned the project. Consequently, the tendering process was being undertaken afresh, with efforts underway to ensure that the new bridge was completed at the earliest.