60 donate blood at Red Cross camp in Sirsa

To mark World Blood Donor Day, the District Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha, organised a blood donation camp on Saturday at Ganga village in Sirsa.

Subhash Rolan, a Member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Rolan praised the donors and described blood donation as a noble service. He encouraged young people to be ready to donate blood in emergencies such as earthquakes, floods or road accidents. As part of the programme, he also planted a tree at Shri Gaushala in the village.

Rolan added that World Blood Donor Day was not only about donating blood, but also about appreciating the selfless donors who regularly came forward to help others. He said this year’s theme, “Give blood, give hope: Together we save lives,” was truly brought to life by the event.

According to Red Cross Secretary Lal Bahadur Beniwal, five social organisations and six ‘star blood donors’ were honoured for their contribution. Despite the extreme heat, 60 individuals donated blood with great enthusiasm. Local villagers and volunteers from Dera Sacha Sauda actively took part in the event.

The blood collection was overseen by the blood bank team from Sirsa General Hospital, including lab technicians Om Prakash Saini, Subhash and Raman, along with counsellor Basant Saini.

Among the organisations honoured were the Public Relation Help Foundation, Chautala; Sant Nirankari Mandal, Sirsa; Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha, Ganga; Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa; and Youth Club Association, Sirsa.

The six ‘star donors’ — Raman Nagpal (25 donations), Harmeet Singh (37), Raman Lakkhuana (25), Nar Singh Narayan (50), Suresh Kumar (54) and Subhash Chandra Jandwala Bishnoian (51) — received mementoes and certificates.

Concluding the event, Red Cross assistant secretary Gurmeet Singh Saini administered a pledge to all attendees.