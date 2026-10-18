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Home / Haryana / 60-ft Ravana with 80-ft moustache to be Dasehra’s star attraction in Sirsa

60-ft Ravana with 80-ft moustache to be Dasehra’s star attraction in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:46 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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An artist works on Ravana’s effigy in Sirsa.
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A 60-ft tall effigy of Ravana with an unusually long 80-ft moustache is set to become the main attraction at this year’s Dasehra celebrations in Sirsa. The effigy is being prepared for Vishnu Club, with artisans working day and night to complete it ahead of the festival.

Artisan Bhagat Ram, who has been making effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad for nearly 50 years, said he had never seen a Ravana effigy with such a long moustache anywhere in India or abroad. This year, the three effigies have been given distinctive designs. Kumbhkarana’s moustache has been shaped like a sword, while Meghnad has been designed like a chilli. Bhagat Ram, who previously worked in Delhi, is now based in Sirsa. Besides Sirsa, he has also prepared effigies for Fatehabad and Ratia. Smaller effigies, measuring five to seven ft, are being made for localities and villages where residents and children celebrate Dasehra.

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Effigy to spread anti-drug message

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Along with the traditional burning of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad, a special effigy highlighting the dangers of drug abuse will also be burnt to spread awareness against addiction. Artisan Ravi Kumar, who has been in the profession for around 25 years, said it took him nearly two months to prepare the Ravana’s effigy. Dasehra marks the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. The annual burning of the three effigies remains a major part of the celebrations. This year, Dasehra festivities will be held at two locations in Sirsa.

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