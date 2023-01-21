60% Gurugram roads encroached upon, motorists a harried lot

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 20

Rampant encroachments on the roads is posing a challenge to manage the traffic in the city. As per the Vision Zero road safety programme, 60 percent of roads in the city, including highways, have been encroached upon. The programme is an initiative of Haryana Government to reduce the number of mishaps.

Autos parked on the main road near old Civil Hospital. S Chandan

Several portions of roads have been converted into illegal parking areas and squatter settlements. In some areas taxi and auto stands are also operating on the roads. Misuse of the roads has created several bottlenecks, which lead to long traffic jams in the city.

“Inadequate space is available for vehicular movement on the roads. This leads to traffic jams those then extend to other roads,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Sangwan said.

As per the city traffic police, encroachments lead to traffic chaos on Old Railway road, Railway road, Sadar Bazar, near city bus stand, Sector 14 road, Old Delhi road, Sohna road, Badshahpur road, Lakshman Vihar road, Sector 49 road, Khandsa road, Pataudi road, Basai road and New Colony road. Several vehicles can be seen parked on the service lanes of all major highways. Roads in Sadar Bazar area near GPO and Huda City Centre appear like parking lots.

“Most of the roads in the city have been encroached upon. Adequate space is not left for motorists or pedestrians. It is the responsibility of civic authorities to remove the encroachments,” Sarika Panda Bhatt, cofounder of NGO ‘Raahgiri Foundation’, said.

Making roads encroachment-free seems a distant task, said a resident.

“Removal of encroachments is a priority and authorities concerned are working around the clock to clear these. We have gained success in clearing such structures in many areas while the process is going on in the other localities,” DC Nishant Yadav said.

