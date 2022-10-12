60% of Faridabad roads in poor state

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 11

Around 60 per cent of the total 1,350-km stretch of the city roads have been awaiting repair and maintenance for the past one year. Following the recent rains, the sluggish pace of the work might extend the repair deadline by over a year.

Poor condition of various roads in Faridabad. Tribune photo

Even after the burden of road maintenance was divided between the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), the roads continue to remain in a dilapidated condition. Despite spending several crores every year, the situation is the same, claimed official sources.

It was revealed that official report of the damaged road was yet to be prepared, but according to a rough estimate, around 60 per cent of the total length of the city roads demand repair. “The recarpeting/reconstruction of roads will require a budget of over Rs 200 crore and two to three months of time only if the work immediately starts and continues at required pace,” said an official.

Repair work under progress in Faridabad. Tribune photo

However, MCF was still burdened with the upkeep of around 1,000 km of city roads and budget crunch and frequent delays would extend the deadline even further, he added.

“A majority of the city roads are dotted with deadly potholes, which are posing threat to the safety of commuters,” said SK Sharma, a member of NGO National Road Safety Organisation.

In the past few months, three deaths and several accidents have been witnessed as a result of poor condition of city roads. Several times traffic cops were seen filling potholes to avoid accidents and congestion, he added.

The FMDA has been handed over the responsibility of repair and patchwork on over 55-km stretch. A senior FMDA official said tenders worth Rs 3.4 crore were being floated. He added that the reconstruction of 20-km stretch had already begun against a budget of Rs 69.67 crore, of which Rs 41.47 crore was meant for cemented roads.