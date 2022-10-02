60 school buses challaned

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 1

The Yamunanagar traffic police have challaned 60 school buses for allegedly not observing traffic rules.

SHO (Traffic Police) Lokesh Kumar said they had launched a drive to check school buses for the safety of schoolchildren on the direction of Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa. During that drive, they challaned 60 buses on Thursday and Friday.

He said during the drive, the police checked driving licences, first-aid boxes, fire extinguishers, insurance documents, pollution control certificate etc. Drivers of school buses were also made aware about various traffic rules, he claimed.

“The rules meant for ensuring the safety of children must be strictly followed. The police will continue to check buses from time to time,” the SHO said.

In case of any negligence on part of the school administration or the bus driver, strict action would be taken against them, he added. He urged school managements to ensure that all safety measures were being taken by those operating their school buses.