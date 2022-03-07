60 sensitive points identified to install 180 CCTVs in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 6

As many as 60 sensitive points have been identified in the city, where high-resolution close circuit television (CCTV) cameras are required not only to keep surveillance on the movement of public but also to penalise traffic rules violators. A majority of the points are located on the outer roads of the city, which are used by

criminals to flee after perpetrating crime.

The Municipal Corporation has moved a proposal to the Haryana Police Housing Corporation requesting it to install 180 cameras at all such points while it had, earlier, installed 250 such cameras in the city in two phases on their own.

These cameras are proving helpful in identifying the people involved in chain snatching, burglary, loot and other criminal cases. Even, several cases have also been cracked on getting information about perpetrators through the cameras’ footage, claimed a police official.

Dr Ravinder Singh, DSP (Traffic), said CCTV cameras were the need of the hour not only to keep a tab on public movement at sensitive points but also to execute traffic rules effectively. Hence a survey was carried out to ascertain such points in the city so that these could be brought under the close watch of the third eye.

“Since all these points fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, hence a list of these was sent to the corporation authorities for installation of high resolution cameras there for multiple purposes,” said the DSP.

Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, said as per directives issued by the Director General, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, the work for installation of new 180 CCTV cameras in urban areas were to be executed by the Department of Police hence a proposal had been sent to the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in this respect.

“The entire city will be under close observation of the third eye after installation of the CCTV cameras at all sensitive points. In all 250 such cameras are already working in the city. We are hopeful that the police authorities will install new cameras soon,” he added.

Kulbir Singh, SHO (Traffic), said already installed cameras were being operated from the control room located in the SP office and these were also proving helpful in issuing challan to traffic rules violators.

“Around 20 challans of driving without helmet and vehicles plying without registration number plates are being challaned daily on the basis of footage of the CCTV cameras. Number of challans will also rise on installation of more cameras in the city,” he added.

