60% teachers assigned non-academic work in Faridabad district

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 31

Resentment prevails among the teachers of government primary schools in the district as over 60 per cent of them are being assigned non-academic duties. This has not only affected the studies, but has also demoralised the staff, it is claimed. Many primary and middle school teachers are assigned the job of a booth level officer (BLO) related to the updating of electoral rolls for at least 15 days in a month, revealed sources in the Education Department.

Claiming that 60 to 65 per cent of the teachers designated as BLO were engaged in the electoral work for over 50 days in the past three months (October, November, December), one of the teachers said the preparation and maintenance of the PPP (Parivaar Pehchan Patra) data had also been given to teachers, which has impacted the studies.

“Doing non-academic work that includes field visits and door-to-door surveys, has not only been irksome, but has also proved to be a hurdle in the completion of the academic course,” said Chatar Singh, treasurer, Haryana Primary Teachers’ Association (PTA).

“The assignment of BLO and PPP work have put the teachers under heavy mental pressure and wreaking havoc on students’ academic performance,” said Rameshwar Yadav, secretary, district unit of the PTA. Seeking exemption from these additional duties, a PTA spokesperson said it was the primary cause of poor academic performance, and warned that the association might resort to a stir if the problem was not addressed.

Of a total of 230 government primary schools, 85 schools have been upgraded to Model Sanskriti School with a view to improve the education standards. “Non-academic work is assigned as per the directions from the state government from time to time,” said an official of the Education Department.

