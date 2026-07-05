A 60-year-old woman fought off a jackal with her bare hands, even grabbing the animal by its jaws during a prolonged struggle, after it attacked her while she was collecting fodder in a forest near Sukhpuri village in Nuh district on Saturday morning.

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The woman, identified as Bashiri, suffered serious injuries in the attack but survived due to her resistance and the timely intervention of villagers who rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams.

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According to villagers and eyewitnesses, Bashiri, a resident of Sukhpuri village in Nagina had gone to the forest in the morning to collect fodder for her cattle when the jackal, reportedly hiding in the bushes, suddenly pounced on her.

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Despite being injured, Bashiri refused to give in. In a desperate attempt to save herself, she grabbed the jackal firmly by its jaws and continued to struggle with it for several minutes.

Her screams alerted villagers working nearby, who rushed to the spot. After considerable effort, they managed to free her from the animal’s grip and drive it away.

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Bashiri was immediately taken to the government hospital at Mandikhera. After being given first aid, she was referred to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar due to the severity of her injuries.

The incident has triggered panic in Sukhpuri and neighbouring villages, with residents claiming that the same jackal has attacked at least two other people in the area over the past two days.

Villagers said 40-year-old Rehana was attacked and injured on Friday. Another attack on a man from Umra village was also reported on Saturday.

The series of attacks has left residents afraid to venture into forests and fields, particularly those who routinely go out to collect fodder or graze cattle.

Villagers have urged the forest department and district administration to immediately launch an operation to capture the jackal and relocate it to a safe habitat before more people are injured.