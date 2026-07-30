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Home / Haryana / 600 bags of subsidised urea seized in Kaithal, 2 arrested

600 bags of subsidised urea seized in Kaithal, 2 arrested

Truck carrying IFFCO fertiliser intercepted without valid documents; case registered under Essential Commodities Act and Fertiliser Control Order

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:19 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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600 bags of subsidised urea seized in Kaithal, 2 arrested.
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The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kaithal police in coordination with Siwan police station seized a truck allegedly transporting 600 bags of subsidized agricultural-grade urea without valid documents and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

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As per the police spokesperson, a team led by Anti-Narcotics Cell in-charge sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar and ASI Jagbhan Singh was on patrolling in Gohra village area on July 29 when they intercepted a suspicious truck bearing Punjab number for inspection.

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During the search, police found 600 bags of IFFCO Bharat Urea loaded in the truck. The truck driver, identified as Joga Singh, a resident of Samana in Patiala district in Punjab, and another occupant, Asif Ali, a resident of Budiya of Yamunanagar district, allegedly failed to produce any valid invoice, bilty or other documents related to the consignment, he added.

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Officials from Siwan Police Station and the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department reached the spot. The inspection was conducted by Quality Control Inspector and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, confirming that the seized consignment comprised subsidised agricultural urea manufactured by IFFCO, spokesperson added.

Officials of the department confirmed that the fertiliser is meant for distribution to farmers at subsidised rates for agricultural use, and its diversion, illegal sale, smuggling or non-agricultural use amounts to misuse of government subsidy and constitutes a serious economic offence, he added.

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Based on a complaint filed by Quality Control Inspector Bhupinder Singh, Siwan Police registered a case under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the spokesperson said.

The accused, Joga Singh and Asif Ali, were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. The truck used in the alleged transportation has also been seized as part of the investigation, he added.

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