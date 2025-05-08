600 bags of subsidised urea seized in Yamunanagar, 1 nabbed

The district police have arrested an Uttar Pradesh-based fertilizer dealer for his alleged involvement in the illegal supply of 600 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from the state to Yamunanagar.

The accused has been identified as Varun Goel of Meerut.

As per information, a team of the CM flying squad had seized 600 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from a truck caught near Maharaja Agrasain Chowk in Jagadhri on April 26.

Advertisement

As per bills (tax invoices) issued by a UP-based firm, the said consignment was to be supplied to three fertilizer dealers in Yamunanagar.

However, submitting separate affidavits of their firms, the dealers of the three companies told the Agriculture Department that they had nothing to do with it.

Advertisement

Those bags of subsidised urea had been manufactured by KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited) and it could be sold to farmers only through cooperative societies.

SHO Suresh Kumar said Varun was produced in a court in Jagadhri, following which he was sent to judicial custody.