Rs 600 crore for revamping Tau Devi Lal Stadium

Gurugram, June 9

In a bid to provide major boost to sports training infrastructure, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to redevelop the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38. The GMDA plans to turn the sports complex into a premier hub for various sports events at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The authority is preparing a detailed project report where upgrade would not just include its enhancements to the cricket stadium but also the addition of various other state-of-the-art sports facilities, according to officials.

Envisioned as a comprehensive sporting hub, the redeveloped complex will feature a state-of-the-art basketball court, a football stadium, badminton courts, archery facilities, lawn tennis courts, and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools along with gymnasium, according to officials. Furthermore, the existing cricket stadium will undergo renovation and get a seating capacity of 35,000 spectators, while the football stadium will accommodate 15,000 spectators at a time.

Spread across 45 acres, the stadium offers connectivity to both NH8 and the Sohna highway. The project is expected to be completed within the next three years. The authority is proposing a collaboration with various sports departments and Central Government agencies.

“The stadium is a premier spot in the state and we wish to take it up a notch. With its redevelopment, it will not only enhance the sporting infrastructure in Gurgaon, but also attract national and international sporting events. The proposed RRTS corridor and Metro station at the Bakhtawar Chowk will make the stadium an ideal destination for sports enthusiasts and spectators. Apart from the GMDA, we are exploring other avenues for funding of the project,” an official said.

