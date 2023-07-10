600 welfare schemes under one roof: Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 9

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said 600 schemes were currently being implemented by the Haryana Government, enabling individuals to avail benefits through online platforms without the need to visit any government office.

He said this while attending a programme organised by the Dr BR Ambedkar Charitable Society at Ambedkar Bhawan in Yamunanagar district yesterday.

On this occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of a library in Ambedkar Bhawan, adding that that the state government was dedicated to integrating the poor into the social mainstream, ensuring their well-being and enabling them to lead a dignified life.

“Such initiatives include the benefits through the BPL ration cards, pensions and other welfare schemes, which are specifically designed to support families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh,” said Dushyant.

Earlier, the Deputy CM participated in an event organised by the Jogi Samaj in Jagadhri, where he announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh from his discretionary fund for Jogi Dharamshala.