608 Durga Shakti constables pass out

Gurugram, September 7

The newly recruited women constables in First Corps, Durga Shakti Haryana Armed Police Force are PhD, MPhil, MBA, law graduates, MSc, MCom, MTech and BTech, graduates and postgraduates.

A total of 608 recruits took part in the passing out parade at the police training centre, Bhondsi, Gurugram, after successful completion of training. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was the chief guest and took the salute of the parade.

While addressing the convocation ceremony of the women trainees, DGP Kapur said it was the responsibility of the state government to protect the life and property of its citizens, in which the Police Department played a major role. The Haryana Government had recruited 21,437 female and male police personnel from 2015 to 2022 to strengthen the police force in the state.

The DGP said Haryana was the first state in the country in which Durga Shakti App was duly launched on July 12, 2018, under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar for helping women. The women get instant police help in times of crisis just by pressing the alert button. Now, this app has been linked with Dial 112. In Haryana, since 2015, 33 women police stations 200 women help desks had been set up for helping women.

“A police job is a service and I convey my best wishes to parents of all women trainees who encouraged their daughters to join the police service,” added the DGP.

