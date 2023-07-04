Rs 61 lakh recovered from head constable

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 3

The Palwal police recovered Rs 61 lakh from head constable Janak during his five-day police remand. Janak was arrested on June 28 for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 3.23 crore. He, along with another head constable while posted in Palwal district, had embezzled the e-challan payment by not depositing the amount in bank.

“During his remand, we recovered Rs 61 lakh out of the embezzled amount and a mobile phone. He was produced in a city court today and we took him again on four-day police remand. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused head constable Omveer,” said DSP Sandeep Mor.

Following investigation by a DSP-rank officer, an FIR was lodged against the two head constables at the camp police station, Palwal. Both were posted in the challan branch and during that period had embezzled the money.