Rs 62.48 cr alloted for 4 Rohtak projects

Rohtak: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved funds worth Rs 62.48 crore for four major projects in the district under the Rural Augmentation Programme. The projects include raw water arrangement from JLN Canal through pumping and laying of a DI pipe from the canal to the waterworks of Kabulpur village at an estimated cost of Rs 2.13 crore. “Providing independent canal based water to Madina Gindhran-II at an estimated cost of Rs 6.33 crore, renovation of existing waterworks and laying a distribution pipeline at Bahu Akbarpur village at an estimated cost of Rs 14.24 crore and making raw water arrangement from the JLN Canal through a pumping system for 13 existing waterworks that serve 12 villages are other projects,” said an official. He said the JLN Canal project also includes the construction of a raw water pumping station and laying of DI pipes at an estimated cost of Rs 39.78 crore. TNS

Woman’s Body found in fields

Yamunanagar: The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in agriculture fields at Malik village of Yamunanagar district. There were several injury marks on the body. According to information, when Ram Chander visited agriculture fields on Friday, he saw the body. He immediately informed the people and Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) Rai Singh reached the spot with his team. The SHO said the body had been kept at the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

