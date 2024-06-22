Rs 62.48 cr alloted for 4 Rohtak projects

Rohtak: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved funds worth Rs 62.48 crore for four major projects in the district under the Rural Augmentation Programme. The projects include raw water arrangement from JLN Canal through pumping and laying of a DI pipe from the canal to the waterworks of Kabulpur village at an estimated cost of Rs 2.13 crore. “Providing independent canal based water to Madina Gindhran-II at an estimated cost of Rs 6.33 crore, renovation of existing waterworks and laying a distribution pipeline at Bahu Akbarpur village at an estimated cost of Rs 14.24 crore and making raw water arrangement from the JLN Canal through a pumping system for 13 existing waterworks that serve 12 villages are other projects,” said an official. He said the JLN Canal project also includes the construction of a raw water pumping station and laying of DI pipes at an estimated cost of Rs 39.78 crore. TNS
Woman’s Body found in fields
Yamunanagar: The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in agriculture fields at Malik village of Yamunanagar district. There were several injury marks on the body. According to information, when Ram Chander visited agriculture fields on Friday, he saw the body. He immediately informed the people and Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) Rai Singh reached the spot with his team. The SHO said the body had been kept at the Civil Hospital for postmortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6