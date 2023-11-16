62 fresh cases of stubble burning reported in state

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 15

Farmers continue to burn crop residue as the state has recorded 62 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,940, according to data of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

However, this year, the number has come down significantly in comparison to the corresponding duration last year when the state had recorded 3,149 cases in 2022.

With 461 cases, Fatehabad continues to be at the top in the tally, followed by Jind (290), Kaithal (260), Ambala (185), Kurukshetra (151), Karnal (113), Sirsa (104), Hisar (89), Yamunanagar (87), Sonepat (66), Palwal (57), Rohtak (36), Panipat (20), Jhajjar (13), Faridabad (4), Bhiwani (3), and Panchkula (1), said the data.

