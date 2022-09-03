62-year-old gets life term for rape

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 2

A 62-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment (which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life) by a fast-track district court, Jagadhri, on Thursday, for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The man has been fined Rs 1.25 lakh. The convict, Nathi Ram of UP, was held guilty under Sections 376 (2)(n), 376 (3), 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.The father of the victim, in his complaint, told the police that his family and the accused were neighbours in UP.

