62-year-old gets life term for rape

Yamunanagar, September 2
A 62-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment (which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life) by a fast-track district court, Jagadhri, on Thursday, for raping a 12-year-old girl.
The man has been fined Rs 1.25 lakh. The convict, Nathi Ram of UP, was held guilty under Sections 376 (2)(n), 376 (3), 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.The father of the victim, in his complaint, told the police that his family and the accused were neighbours in UP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...