63 fresh farm fires in 24 hours in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 4

With 63 fresh cases of farm fires reported over the last 24 hours across the state, the total count of such cases in the state has increased to 2,440. During the corresponding period last year, 3,666 cases were reported. The number was around 33 per cent higher than the current year’s figure.

The air quality of most of the districts in NCR deteriorated to “severe” category. The air quality index (AQI) in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. The data collected from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for Friday (till 4 pm) show a grim picture. Visibility was poor due to smog. SK Arora, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said apart from keeping vigil on farm fires, their teams were also educating farmers with the help of various departments. “The patients are complaining for throat infection, itching in eyes and respiratory infection. The people should use masks when moving out of their houses,” said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KC GMC.