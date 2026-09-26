63 industrial units found violating pollution norms in Panipat, Sonepat

As many as 63 grossly polluting industrial units in Panipat and Sonepat have been found violating environmental norms during special inspections by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), prompting the board to issue show-cause notices to the violators.

The inspections are being carried out following directions from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to intensify scrutiny of Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) and initiate strict action against units found flouting pollution-control norms.

Advertisement

The HSPCB began a special inspection drive of GPIs across the state in July to assess their compliance with environmental norms.

Advertisement

According to information, Sonepat has 326 industrial units classified as GPIs. Of these, HSPCB teams have inspected 97 units so far. While 46 were found complying with the norms, 51 were found non-compliant. Samples collected from 20 units also failed pollution tests, sources said.

In Panipat, 380 industrial units fall under the GPI category. HSPCB teams have inspected 147 units so far, of which 72 were found complying with the norms and 12 were found violating them. Reports of 63 units are still awaited.

Advertisement

The CPCB has directed state pollution control boards to take prompt action in cases involving bypassing of effluent, non-operational or non-existent effluent treatment plants, or denial of entry to inspection teams. Such cases, including those reported by technical institutes, are to invite action such as closure directions and environmental compensation within a week of receipt of the report.

The CPCB has also directed the HSPCB to initiate appropriate action within 15 days of receiving inspection reports and upload action taken reports on its portal immediately.

In cases of non-compliance, the HSPCB has been directed to issue show-cause notices for closure or order closure within 15 days of receiving inspection reports. Where a show-cause notice is issued, the unit is to be re-inspected and closure directions issued within 30 days if non-compliance persists.

Ajay Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Sonepat, said, “Inspection of GPIs is still continuing and strict action has been initiated against the violators so far. Show-cause notices have been issued to all those industrial units for violating the pollution norms.”

Bhupender Singh Chahal, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Panipat, said notices had been issued to all non-complying units.