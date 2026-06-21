63-m memorial tower at Shaheed Smarak to showcase struggle of 1857 in Ambala Cantonment

The 63-metre-tall lotus memorial tower at the Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment will showcase the story of the First War of Independence of 1857. The walls will be used to display exhibits, texts, pictures, short films, sculptures and murals.

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The smarak, spread across 22 acres on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway, is a tribute to the unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives in 1857.

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As per officials, the memorial houses 22 galleries and the memorial tower, which also serves as one of the projection screens for light and sound shows. It was decided to use the space inside the tower for the second phase of the museum. Souvenir shops are being established on the ground floor of the tower.

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Executive Engineer of PWD (B&R) Ritesh Aggarwal said, “The civil and art work of the smarak have been completed, and the second phase of the museum is being started, in which the space inside the lotus tower will be used to display the exhibits. Those visiting the smarak will be able to get a sense of the incidents from 1857 to 1859 across the country. A budget of Rs 12.28 crore will be spent on the second phase.”

“On the top floor of the tower, a 360-degree dome projection will be used for a short film, while artefacts, murals, pictures and other exhibits will be installed on the internal wall. A tender has been floated and the last date for applying is June 24. After the allotment of tender, the agency will get six months to complete the work. A website and mobile application of the smarak are also being developed,” he added.

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The smarak Director, Dr Kuldeep Saini, said “There are two high-speed lifts in the tower. Tourists will access the top floor (12th floor), where a short film will be played. It has been decided to use pictures with captions, texts, murals and other artefacts.”

The Director said the smarak will narrate the arrival of the British, trade, exploitation, freedom struggle, and the sacrifice of the unsung heroes.

“Regular inspections are being conducted by officials and final changes are being made. The state government has sent a request to PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the smarak,” he added.