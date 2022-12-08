63 touts active in Panipat police stations

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 7

The Panipat police have released a list of 63 touts allegedly active in various police stations. They charge money from people for getting their works done.

Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan has sent the list to all police stations and police posts and ordered that these persons should not be allowed to enter those premises. They have also been asked to keep an eye on their activities.

The SP said if anyone was found taking bribe in the name of the police, action under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the IPC would be initiated against him. “Based on various sources, we have issued a list of touts active in various police stations and police posts. I have asked the SHOs and in-charge of police posts to remain vigilant and not to allow such people on the premises,” Sawan said.

#karnal #panipat