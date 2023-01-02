637 challans issued on New Year’s eve in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 1

The police issued 637 challans and impounded 39 vehicles for violating traffic rules on the New Year’s eve. Around 85 persons were penalised under the provisions of the drunk driving rules.

Around 60 checkpoints (nakas) were laid to check traffic violations, said police spokesperson Sube Singh. He said while the police had issued an advisory regarding the maintenance of law and order on the New Year’s eve, over 2,000 vehicles were checked by the police under a special drive, which led to issuing of challans against 637 persons.

He said no untoward incident surfaced during the past 24 hours. He said the police would keep a check on traffic rule violators and ensure law and order in the city and the district.