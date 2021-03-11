Palwal: 64.2 kg ganja patti seized, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Palwal, August 9

The local police seized ‘ganja patti’ (narcotics) worth Rs 20 lakh from a truck last night. Two persons have been arrested.

The consignment was hidden in a compartment built under the floor of the truck. It had 23 packets

The police said the seizure was made during a special checking of a truck (UP-80 D 8403) coming from UP, on the NH-19 near Hodal town on Monday night. The police had received information that the vehicle was carrying narcotics along with some persons who had been involved in the smuggling of banned drug items.

The truck intercepted near Ujjina drain was found to be carrying 64.2 kg of ganja patti hidden in a compartment built under the floor of the truck. It had 23 packets of narcotics having a market value of around Rs 20 lakh, said DSP, Hodal, Sajjan Singh. He said the accused were Suraj and Virender Singh, both hailing from Mathura district of UP.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and the police have sought remand of the accused to investigate further.

On June 23, the district police had recovered 749 kg of ganja patti worth Rs 2 crore from three persons in a similar manner and from the same spot.

