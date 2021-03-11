Palwal: 64.2 kg ganja patti seized, 2 arrested

Palwal, August 9
The local police seized ‘ganja patti’ (narcotics) worth Rs 20 lakh from a truck last night. Two persons have been arrested.
Truck came from UP
- The police said the seizure was made during a special checking of a truck coming from UP on the NH-19 near Hodal town on Monday night
- The consignment was hidden in a compartment built under the floor of the truck. It had 23 packets
The police said the seizure was made during a special checking of a truck (UP-80 D 8403) coming from UP, on the NH-19 near Hodal town on Monday night. The police had received information that the vehicle was carrying narcotics along with some persons who had been involved in the smuggling of banned drug items.
The truck intercepted near Ujjina drain was found to be carrying 64.2 kg of ganja patti hidden in a compartment built under the floor of the truck. It had 23 packets of narcotics having a market value of around Rs 20 lakh, said DSP, Hodal, Sajjan Singh. He said the accused were Suraj and Virender Singh, both hailing from Mathura district of UP.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and the police have sought remand of the accused to investigate further.
On June 23, the district police had recovered 749 kg of ganja patti worth Rs 2 crore from three persons in a similar manner and from the same spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...