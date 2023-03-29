64 accused in Jat agitation case acquitted

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 28

A local court in Fatehabad district has acquitted 64 persons who were accused in a case of blocking national highway and other charges during the agitation for reservation in the Other Backward Classes category by the Jat community in 2016.

The Fatehabad judicial magistrate acquitted 64 persons who were facing charges under Sections 147, 149, 283, 341, 427 and 120 B of the IPC. They were booked at the Bhuna police station in Fatehabad district on February 18, 2016. The accused had blocked the Sirsa-Chandigarh highway by felling trees on the highway in Dhani Gopal village. Advocate Rajkumar Godara said the court had acquitted them for lack of evidence.