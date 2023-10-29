64 gun licences cancelled in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 28

The office of the Joint Commissioner of Police here has cancelled the arms licences of 64 gun owners in the district. The renewal of these had been pending for a long time, according to police officials.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said as gun licence holders needed to get these renewed every year or after a certain period after fulfilling the conditions, the non-compliance of the norms has led to the cancellation of many licences. He said many owners had failed to get the licence renewed in the past five years.

According to the policy, renewal process mandates checking of the physical and mental capabilities of the licence holders. For this, a medical fitness certificate is required to be submitted, along with the condition of the weapon, which is verified by an experts’ panel.

“People take the arms licence for non-prohibited bore as per their need, but fail to get this renewed due to some reason and this leads to its cancellation,” says OP Narwal, Joint Commissioner of Police. He said all arms licence holders should get the licences renewed as per the norms, otherwise these would be cancelled.

