64 sites finalised to greet Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo'

Karnal, January 3
Former Haryana Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma on Tuesday claimed that Congress former president Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” would enter Karnal district on January 7 and spend the night there.
While addressing mediapersons here at PWD Rest House, the former speaker said during the second phase of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi would enter Haryana from Panipat on January 5. A rally will be organised in Panipat on January 6, which will be addressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other national and state leaders. “As many as 64 points have been finalised in Karnal district where different sections of society, party leaders and workers will greet Rahul Gandhi and those taking part in the yatra,” he added.
Accompanied by former chairperson of Haryana Minority Commission Trilochan Singh, Sharma said an exhibition kabaddi match may be organised for Rahul.
