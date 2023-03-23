64-year-old gets jail for sexually assaulting minor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 22

The Court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a 64-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment of three years, for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

As per the information, in 2020, a minor girl accused her neighbour Gian Singh of sexually assaulting her by touching her private parts and uttering words with sexual intent.

In his statement, Gian Singh stated that he was 64 years old and a heart patient. His son was serving in the Army and there was no one to look after his wife. The counsel for the convict submitted that a lenient view be taken in the matter of sentence.

Public Prosecutor Surjit Singh argued that convict Gian Singh sexually assaulted a minor girl and maximum punishment should be imposed on him so that it acted as a deterrent for such persons in society. The court’s order read, “The convict sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl by touching her private parts and uttering words with sexual intent when she had gone to his house to return the balance amount for the article ordered by his wife. Cases of sexual assault against children are increasing day by day and children need to be protected from such harm.” The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of three years and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 8 of the POCSO Act.