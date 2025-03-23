641 buildings in DLF phase I-V under scanner for flouting safety norms

As part of its ongoing survey of building byelaw violators in DLF Phase I to V areas in Gurugram, the Department of Town and Country Planning has identified 641 buildings so far. The properties have been illegally turned into commercial properties in violation of norms. The survey has been done on orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court which has asked DTCP to take action against property owners violating norms.

The department has also forwarded the list to fire department to check violations of fire safety norms. DTCP has highlighted that these large commercial establishments are visibly violating fire norms, posing a great risk. The department has asked the Fire Department to take necessary action so that a report can be submitted in Punjab and Haryana High court.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, said that a list of 641 buildings has been shared with the fire department so that it can assess the violation of fire safety norms. "The Fire Department has been asked to initiate action as these buildings witness heavy traffic of people and these are not equipped to deal with an emergency. A report in this matter will be submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High court," he said.

"It was directed to take legal action as per your department policy/guidelines against the commercial establishments constructed in the residential buildings/plots in DLF Phase I-V, Gurugram. The matter is important as it is being done in compliance of the orders of Hon'ble High Court in CWP No. 1528 of 2021. Accordingly, the list of properties/plots in DLF Phase I-V, wherein the owner has converted the residential plot into commercial establishments of different nature has been prepared, which are currently operational and the same is enclosed herewith." Read the letter shot by him to fire authorities.

It is to be noted that Punjab and Haryana High court has directed the Department of Town and Country Planning to take action against the property owners in DLF Phase I to V, who have violated urban development norms.