648 MT trash lifted in Rohtak

Amid the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) cleared around 648 metric tonnes of garbage from across the city during an overnight cleanliness drive conducted over the past two days.

The waste was lifted from 120 vulnerable points identified across the city with the coordination of the district police. No incident of resistance or confrontation involving the protesting sanitation workers was reported during the drive, said Manjit Kumar, MC Joint Commissioner.

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“Three teams were constituted to ensure that the operation was carried out simultaneously in different parts of the city. The team comprised SDOs, junior engineers and sanitary inspectors. Around 60 sweepers were deployed to collect and load the accumulated waste and transport it to the disposal plant at Sunariya village,” he added.

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Manjit further maintained they also pressed a fleet of 15 tractors, three JCB machines and 19 tippers into service for the operation. The deployment of heavy machinery and additional manpower enabled the corporation to cover multiple vulnerable locations during the night and remove a substantial quantity of accumulated garbage.

“Old ITI ground, HSVP complex and Shri Ram Rangshala are three major vulnerable points from where the garbage is lifted at night while door-to-door garbage collection is being conducted in wards as usual,” he added.

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Another MC official said the drive was undertaken to prevent further accumulation of waste on roads and at public places amid the sanitation workers’ strike, which has affected routine garbage collection in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Haryana Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh state president Naresh Shastri and Fire Department Employees’ Union president Rajendra Singh urged the Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal to refrain from making “baseless” allegations against the striking sanitation workers and their leaders.

They called upon the state government to make serious efforts to resolve the employees’ demands and bring an end to the ongoing strike across the state, instead of attempting to discredit the workers. The employees of the municipal and fire departments also appealed to the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to intervene directly and convene a meeting with the employee organisations to find a respectful solution to their demands.