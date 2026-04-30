65 candidates in fray for 20 wards in Ambala MC poll

With the allotment of symbols for the Ambala Municipal Corporation election, 65 candidates are in the fray for councillor posts across 20 wards, while three candidates will contest for the mayoral seat.

Advertisement

The mayoral contest will see BJP nominee Akshita Saini, Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur and Independent candidate Sonia Rani face off.

Advertisement

Ward-wise, four candidates are contesting from Ward 1, three from Ward 2, five from Ward 3, three from Ward 4, two from Ward 5, three each from Wards 6 and 7, two from Ward 8, four each from Wards 9 and 10, two each from Wards 11 and 12, four from Ward 13, two from Ward 14, four from Ward 15, three each from Wards 16 and 17, six from Ward 18, four from Ward 19 and two from Ward 20.

Advertisement

With the contest now clearly defined, political parties and Independent candidates have intensified their campaigns, engaging in door-to-door canvassing, outreach to associations and organisations, and visits to religious places.

Aiming to regain lost ground in Ambala City, the BJP has stepped up its campaign, focusing on micro-level management and deploying senior leaders across wards to strategise.

Advertisement

Former minister of state Aseem Goel said, “The party has unveiled its manifesto for the corporation election and the BJP is committed for the development of Ambala. Impressed with the party’s policies, a large number of people are joining the BJP daily, and we are confident that the people of Ambala will vote for BJP and form a triple-engine government.”

The Congress is also gearing up to strengthen its campaign. Ambala District Congress Committee president Pawan Aggarwal said, “The party has decided to hold a meeting on Thursday to chalk out the further strategy for the election. The meeting will be attended by Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, City MLA Nirmal Singh, and other senior leaders from Ambala. Senior leaders from the state will also start participating in the campaigning soon. The Congress is contesting the election strongly.”

The Congress is also expected to take a decision regarding Ward 5 after its candidate Amanpreet withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP, leaving the party contesting on its symbol in 19 wards.

Meanwhile, the AAP is planning to bring in leaders from Punjab and Delhi to boost its campaign.

AAP’s Ambala election incharge Sumit Hindustani said, “The BJP and Congress are playing a friendly match, and the people of Ambala are closely watching their bond. The AAP has fielded seven candidates from wards and they are strongly contesting their elections. Soon party’s MLAs and leaders from Punjab and Delhi will start reaching Ambala for the campaigning.”