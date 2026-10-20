65-foot Ravana to go up in flames today

A 65-foot-tall effigy of Ravan will be set ablaze by remote control on Tuesday as Bhuna in Fatehabad district celebrates Dasehra, marking the grand finale of its 75th Ramlila festival.

Organised by Shri Ram Krishna Kala Manch, the celebrations will feature a procession of tableaux, special fireworks brought from Uttar Pradesh and the traditional coronation of Lord Ram. Arpan Pankaj Pasrija, representative of the municipal committee president, will trigger the burning of the Ravan effigy using a remote control, organisers said.

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The effigy has been built in three sections to facilitate its transportation and installation at the venue. Special fireworks have been brought from Uttar Pradesh to make the event more spectacular.

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The Ramlila celebrations began on October 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the annual event. Over several days, performers staged episodes from the life of Lord Ram, drawing audiences from Bhuna and nearby villages.

On Tuesday, a procession featuring tableaux will begin at noon from the market near the Ramlila ground. It will pass through various markets and neighbourhoods before reaching the Government College ground on Fatehabad Road, where the Ravan effigy will be set ablaze.

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The celebrations will also include the coronation of Lord Ram at the Ramlila ground, formally bringing the 75th edition of the festival to a close. Organisers said preparations had been completed and that they expected a large turnout from Bhuna and surrounding villages for the Dasehra celebrations.