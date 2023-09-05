65 retired roadways employees in the dock

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 4

As many as 65 employees of Haryana Roadways, who superannuated after January 1, 2022, have come under the scanner, with the Rohtak depot authorities seeking information from all three SDMs in the district if they got any vehicle registered after their retirement.

Sources claim that the development is the result of the latest directions issued by the State Transport Authorities regarding the Employees Conduct Rules. Accepting gifts by public servants is prohibited in the rules. Giving irregular financial or service benefits to employees by officers may not only amount to misconduct, but also criminal offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The transport authorities issued the directions recently after they came to know that Haryana Roadways officials had, in the past, received gifts worth lakhs upon superannuation, the sources said.

“Farewell functions are held on government premises and gifts are procured through corrupt means. To purchase these gifts, either involuntary collection is made through employees or irregular financial or service benefits were given to employees by officers, with an understanding to make contribution for such expensive gifts,” states a communique by Principal Secretary (Transport) to all roadways general managers.

In order to stop this, the state authorities have directed a committee, comprising General Manager, Traffic Manager and Works Manager, at the depot level to inquire from local car dealers for sales made in the relevant period to detect such cases. If any vehicle is found to be taken as a gift, a copy of the invoice, details of payments made, PAN given while purchase and other relevant details, along with the report, be sent to the headquarters.

“In case if any retiring employee of any rank is planning to obtain for himself or any of his relative/accomplice any expensive gift/vehicle, he shall be placed under suspension, proceeded against for major penalty, and additionally, matter may be referred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for the registration of an FIR,” reads the communique.

An official at the Rohtak depot said the SDM offices were yet to submit a report. “The report will be sent to the headquarters for further action as soon as it is received,” he added.

Irregular service benefits

Sources claim that the development is the result of the latest directions by the State Transport Authorities regarding the Employees Conduct Rules. Accepting gifts by public servants is prohibited. Giving irregular financial or service benefits to employees by officers may not only amount to misconduct, but also criminal offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

#Rohtak