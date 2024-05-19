65 shanties gutted in fire in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 18

Sixty-five shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a slum in the Sector 65 area on Saturday morning. Gas leaking from an LPG cylinder was said to be the cause behind the fire. An FIR has been registered against the contractor and owners of the illegal slum.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the slum around 10 am. More than five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. However, 65 shanties were gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or burn injuries were reported.

After receiving the information, DCP South Siddhant Jain and his team reached the spot. The police team evacuated people from the shanties and rescued several children.

A senior police officer said after controlling the fire, it was revealed that the shanties were built by three persons — Ombir, Shyambir and Sagar, residents of Ramgarh village. They had handed over the slum to contractor Hamid, a native of West Bengal. Hamid had rented out the shanties to migrants, charging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 per month.

“During investigations, it was revealed that this entire construction was done illegally, and no safety norms were adopted. This incident happened due to the negligence of these persons, and an FIR has been registered against these four persons under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector 65 police station,” said DCP Jain.

Two weeks ago, 300 huts in Sector 54 were also gutted in a similar incident.

