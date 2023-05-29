65-year-old man beaten to death in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 28

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three drunk men in the New Palam Vihar area early this morning. The victim, identified as Rajveer of Bihar, tried to resolve a quarrel among the trio when they turned on him instead.

Rajveer was residing with his family on rent in New Palam Vihar. According to his family, he was sitting on a stool outside his house around 5.30 am when he heard the commotion. The three men, who lived in his neighbourhood, were quarrelling with each other. When he interfered and asked for reason behind the dispute, the trio started beating him with sticks and stones, causing serious injuries, as per the family’s statement.

When Rajveer’s wife and daughter-in-law came to his rescue, the accused barged into their home and attacked them along with his son.

In the scuffle that followed, Rajveer suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. “The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. The case is being investigated. Police are making efforts to arrest the absconding accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).