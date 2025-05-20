65-yr-old accident survivor drives change, one road at a time

BV Narayana, a 65-year-old road accident victim from Karnataka, recently visited Rohtak as part of his mission to spread awareness on road safety and world peace.

Narayana, who has set out on a world tour on a motor-tricycle, reached Haryana after covering Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

“I travelled to 59 countries on a bicycle in 18 months to spread the message of peace, brotherhood and the prevention of mishaps,” he said.

He was welcomed at the Rohtak Mini-Secretariat by City Magistrate Ankit Kumar, who praised his social initiative and missionary zeal.

“There are very few people who personally go on such missions with the spirit of social service. His efforts are commendable and his spirit should be saluted,” said Kumar. Narayana, a resident of Harohalli area in Ramnagar, Karnataka, was left disabled after being hit by two youngsters engaged in a motorcycle race in 2014.

Since then, he has been spreading awareness about the prevention of road accidents, polio and other issues.

“There is no age for doing social service. If a person has the passion to do social service, he can do it at any age. The mission to help the needy takes one forward and paves the way,” Narayana said.

He appealed to parents not to allow minors to drive vehicles. He also exhorted residents to not drive while using mobile phones, or after consuming alcohol.