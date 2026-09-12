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Home / Haryana / 650 cops deployed for Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Sirsa visit today

650 cops deployed for Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Sirsa visit today

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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SP Deepak Saharan inspects security arrangements at Panchayat Bhawan ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Sirsa.
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Security has been tightened in Sirsa ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit on Saturday. The CM will chair a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at Panchayat Bhawan at 9.30 am.

Around 650 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the visit.

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Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan inspected the routes from the Air Force station to Panchayat Bhawan and the police lines and directed personnel to remain alert.

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The police will keep a close watch on major roads, crossings and sensitive locations. CCTV cameras, bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and intelligence teams will also be deployed.

Traffic arrangements have also been reviewed, with diversions and checkpoints planned, if required.

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The police have urged residents to avoid crowded areas during the programme unless necessary and use alternative routes. People have also been asked to park vehicles only at designated parking areas.

SP Saharan said strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disrupt peace or spread rumours.

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