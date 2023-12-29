650 held in cyber fraud cases this year

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 28

Gurugram’s cyber police have arrested 650 fraudsters and recovered Rs 25 crore in cybercrime cases this year. Cybercrime continues to rise in Gurugram, this can be inferred from the fact that in this year a total of 33,776 complaints related to cybercrime were received by the police. Out of the total complaints, 23,356 have been disposed of and 10,420 are still under investigation.

Cybercrime in Gurugram in 2023 Total complaints 33,776

Resolved complaints 23,356

Pending complaints 10,420

Total cyber thugs arrested 650

Total recovery Rs 25 crore

DCP (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said the cyber police made substantial revelations by examining the mobile phones and other devices recovered from the accused through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). “By registering 46,822 complaints and 2,268 cases, fraud approximately worth Rs 200 crore was exposed in the investigation. In this regard, police officers of other states were also informed,” added the DCP.

While taking action against fake call centres in Gurugram, 12 such rackets were busted this year, and 131 accused, including 19 women, were arrested from these centres. During raids at these call centres, the police also recovered Rs 18, 32,700 in cash, 500 US dollars, 340 euros, 25 CPUs, 40 mobile phones, 65 laptops, one pen drive and other equipment.

“The Gurugram police has set up cyber help desks in all police stations. The police team deployed at the cyber help desk not only takes immediate action, but also makes people aware about cybercrimes. Till now, a total of 33,776 complaints related to cybercrimes have been received, 23,356 complaints have been resolved and while 10,420 complaints are being investigated. FIRs have been filed on more than 600 complaints,” said the DCP.

A senior cyber police officer said that for the purpose of prevention and protection from cybercrimes, Gurugram police organises special awareness programmes by providing information related to the types, prevention and protection of cybercrimes to the people. The Gurugram police organised more than 500 special awareness programmes at schools, colleges, companies, social places, institutions and shopping this year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Gurugram