650 pupils take part in Ambala varsity fest

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 28

The five-day 36th AIU North-West Zone “Yuva MMaha Utsav 2023” concluded today at Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed to be University, Mullana, Ambala.

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said participation in these events led individuals to success.

Dr JK Sharma,Dean Students Welfare, said about 650 participants from different states such as Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan participated in this fest. While Banasthali Vidyapith University, Rajasthan won the over-all winner trophy, the runner-up trophy was given to Kurukshetra University.

University’s Chancellor Tarsem Kumar Garg, and Treasurer Dr Vishal Garg congratulated the winners. The trophy for the music category went to Kurukshetra University, the trophy for the overall dance category was given to Banasthali Vidyapith University, the trophy for the overall theatre category was awarded to Kurukshetra University, the trophy for the overall literary category was given to Banasthali Vidyapith University. The overall Fine Arts category trophy was awarded to Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.