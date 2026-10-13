Rs 657-cr IDFC First-AU bank scam: CBI arrests four more

In the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank-AU Small Finance Bank scam, the CBI arrested four people on Monday for allowing their accounts to be used to move siphoned funds to disguise their source and then convert them into cash to obscure the trail.

Gaurav Kansal of M/s Bharat Distributors, Mohit Goyal of M/s Chandigarh Mega Store and M/s Bhagwati Agencies, Chartered Accountant Siddharath Narula, and Manoj were produced before the court on Saturday. The CBI Special Court, Haryana, sent Kansal, Goyal and Narula to two-day CBI remand.

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According to the CBI, funds debited from the Haryana Government accounts, Chandigarh Renewal Energy, Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) and Chandigarh Smart City Ltd were first moved to the accounts of shell firms, namely M/s RS Traders, M/s CAPCO Fintech Services, M/s Swastik Desh Projects and M/s SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd, in which mastermind of the scam, Ribhav Rishi, used to decide the amount.

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The money was moved through a series of accounts to disguise its source, and then converted into cash. From December 2023 to December 2025, Kansal and his M/s Bharat Distributors allegedly received Rs 26.79 crore in 82 transactions from RS Traders, CAPCO Fintech Services and Swastik Desh Projects, and sent back Rs 25.18 crore in 66 transactions. The cash against these transfers was picked up from his house, his shop, and the office of RG Infra, Sector-82, Mohali, and was also handed over to him on the instructions of Ribhav Rishi, the CBI claimed.

He also allegedly brought in jewellers to the syndicate. The CBI alleged that between April 2024, and October 2025, Malik Jewellers, KLG Jewels, KLG Infra and KLG and Company, Sunder Jewellers, and Kansal’s brother-in-law Jatin Bansal of Bansal Traders received Rs 93.99 crore of siphoned off funds from shell entities but paid back only Rs 5.81 crore.

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Malik Jewellers received Rs 58.47 crore in 80 transactions. Three KLG firms received Rs 28.55 crore from Capco Fintech between August 2024 and November 2024, often on the very day it received government money.

Sundar Jewellers received Rs 3.16 crore. Hare Krishna Industries, Karnal, owned by Kansal’s cousin, received Rs 2 crore from Capco Fintech. This money reached back to his own firm within three days, said the CBI.

Kansal allegedly threatened a witness and asked him to change the statement he had given to the Enforcement Directorate and to keep away from the CBI.

Similarly, shell firms paid Rs 59.50 crore to Goyal and his firms, M/s Chandigarh Mega Store and M/s Bhagwati Agencies, in 112 transactions between October 2023 and January 2026, while only Rs 14.05 crore was returned. The net amount of about Rs 45.45 crore was returned to the accused persons in cash by him, the CBI claimed. Besides, Chandigarh Mega Store received Rs 1.75 crore from CREST’s account.

Goyal allegedly used to receive public funds mostly on the very days they were debited from the government accounts.

Haryana IAS officer RK Singh’s son was paid Rs 2 crore through hawala in Delhi; Goyal allegedly arranged the cash. It was the siphoned off money of the Municipal Council, Kalka, which reached the IAS officer within 48 hours.

Goyal allegedly signed blank cheques when asked to and passed on over Rs 54 crore to various persons and jewellers on the directions of Ribhav Rishi. Narula is accused of having got opened three accounts which received Rs 1.57 crore.