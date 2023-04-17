 Rs 66-crore roads inaugurated three months ago, work yet to be completed : The Tribune India

Rs 66-crore roads inaugurated three months ago, work yet to be completed

The YMCA-Bypass road constructed by the FMDA in Faridabad



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 16

Though the three main roads, costing Rs 66.70 crore, were inaugurated by the Chief Minister through video conferencing on January 6, the finishing work on these roads is yet to be completed.

Drain lying dug up on the road.

The roads, which were inaugurated by the CM, include the Sector- 15-16 dividing road (Rs 13.25 crore), YMCA Chowk (NH) to Bypass Road (Rs 12.10 crore) and the Court Road (dividing Sector 11-12 and Sector 10-12 (Rs 11.35 crore).

The work on providing facilities such as foot paths, cycle tracks, drains and street lights is yet to be completed. These roads have been built by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), which was set up to speed up the development projects.

“It is a cause for concern regarding the speed of development projects, as the roads have failed to provide any respite to the commuters despite their inauguration,” said a retired government official on the condition of anonymity. He said action needs to be taken against those responsible for the sluggish pace of work. Alleging that the roads were inaugurated in a haste, the residents are at the receiving end, says Raj Kumar Gupta, a resident of Sector 10 here. “The pace of work has been very poor and this has been creating problems for visitors and shopkeepers,” said a shopkeeper on the YMCA road.

While the YMCA Road connects the National Highway with Bypass Road near Sector 8, the Court Road provides access to the Mini Secretariat (district headquarters) from the National highway, also known as Mathura Road. The third important passage, which has been inaugurated, is the dividing road of Sector 15 and 16. While the authorities concerned were required to provide storm water drainage and footpaths on the sides of all the roads, the work on providing a cycle track on the Court Road has been on.

A spokesperson of the FMDA, however, claimed that the work on the main carriageway of the roads was completed and the footpaths and cycle tracks were expected to be completed soon. The work on the drains and certain patches on the YMCA Road will be resumed soon as the removal of electric poles was to be done by the DHBVN, he added.

