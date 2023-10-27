67 fresh cases of farm fire

Karnal, October 26
Despite the ban, farmers continue to set the crop residue on fire to clear their fields for the cultivation of the next crop. The state has recorded 67 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 938 in the current season from September 15 to till date.
With 138 cases, Fatehabad district is leading the tally, followed by Ambala (125), Kaithal (121), Jind (115), Kurukshetra (114), Hisar (60), Karnal (56), etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...