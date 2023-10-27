67 fresh cases of farm fire

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 26

Despite the ban, farmers continue to set the crop residue on fire to clear their fields for the cultivation of the next crop. The state has recorded 67 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 938 in the current season from September 15 to till date.

With 138 cases, Fatehabad district is leading the tally, followed by Ambala (125), Kaithal (121), Jind (115), Kurukshetra (114), Hisar (60), Karnal (56), etc.

