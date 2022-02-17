67-year-old woman, grandson run over by train

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 16

A 67-year-old woman and her grandson allegedly came under a moving train near Pansara village of Yamunanagar district. They both died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Premo Devi and Bhupal Singh (30) of Rampur Khadar village.

According to information, the woman and her grandson were going to visit a relative in Unheri village on Tuesday evening. When they reached the Pansara village, the railway crossingwas closed.

The woman and grandson was trying to cross railway lines with a motorcycle at about 6.15 pm when they came under a moving inspection train headed to Ambala.

Narender Prasad, SHO, Government Railway Police, said the bodies were handed over to the after postmortem at Yamunanagar Civil Hospital today, adding that proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.