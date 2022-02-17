67-year-old woman, grandson run over by train

Yamunanagar, February 16
A 67-year-old woman and her grandson allegedly came under a moving train near Pansara village of Yamunanagar district. They both died on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Premo Devi and Bhupal Singh (30) of Rampur Khadar village.
According to information, the woman and her grandson were going to visit a relative in Unheri village on Tuesday evening. When they reached the Pansara village, the railway crossingwas closed.
The woman and grandson was trying to cross railway lines with a motorcycle at about 6.15 pm when they came under a moving inspection train headed to Ambala.
Narender Prasad, SHO, Government Railway Police, said the bodies were handed over to the after postmortem at Yamunanagar Civil Hospital today, adding that proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal
Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company