The nearly 680-year-old Gujri Mahal, a monument associated with the legendary love story of Delhi Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and Gujri Rani, is set to undergo restoration and be developed into a major tourist attraction in Hisar.

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The project will be undertaken by the Jindal Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). A representative of the Jindal family, Lalit Sharma, said discussions had already been held with the ASI and a joint team had inspected the site.

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“A detailed project to develop the site as an attractive tourism destination will be prepared soon,” Sharma said.

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Sources said Independent MLA from Hisar and Jindal Group matriarch Savitri Jindal had taken a keen interest in the initiative and pushed for the restoration of the monument and its development as a tourism hub.

An information board at the site states that Firoz Shah Tughlaq built the palace for his beloved Gujri Rani, a native of Hisar, after falling in love with her during one of his hunting expeditions. The monument stands on a high plinth and comprises underground chambers, a baradari with 12 doorways and a pavilion. The square baradari has three arches on each side, while all but one entrance originally had stone door frames.

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The roof consists of nine bays, each topped with a hemispherical dome decorated with lime plaster panelling. The exterior walls above the arches feature intricately carved red sandstone brackets. Gujri Mahal is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, which prohibits construction within a 100-metre radius of the structure.

The ASI had earlier drawn up plans to install decorative lighting and CCTV cameras at the monument, but the proposal never took off. With support from the Jindal Group, the agency now hopes to transform the centrally located monument, situated close to the main bus stand, into a prominent tourist destination.

Adjacent to Gujri Mahal is the historic Firoz Shah Palace, another medieval structure that has remained off the tourism map despite being in relatively good condition.

Declared a monument of historical importance on April 9, 1924, the palace is built of rubble masonry with thick lime plaster. Its arches rest on red sandstone pillars carved in low relief, believed to have been reused from destroyed Hindu temples. The complex comprises an open courtyard flanked by two and three-storeyed structures. A passage in the western hall leads to the terrace, which was used by troops guarding the palace. The complex also houses a mosque, a lat (pillar) and a domed structure.

Quoting historical writings on the palace, historian Dr Mahender Kumar of DN College said the koshak, or villa, was described as being so magnificent that “nobody could name its equal”. He said the villa consisted of richly decorated apartments and was linked to several legends. One folklore claims that “anyone who happened to come to this koshak and go around the apartments would end up reaching the starting point.”

Dr Kumar said folklore suggests that Gujri, a young woman from a Gujjar family, rescued Prince Firoz Shah during a hunting expedition before he became Sultan. “Gujri spotted him with his horse in semi-conscious condition and offered him milk. Prince Firoz was able to recover and safely reached Delhi. After becoming Sultan in 1351, he approached Gujri and asked her to accompany him to Delhi palace. But she refused to leave Hisar. Afterwards, Sultan decided to build a palace in Hisar for his stay.”

He added that when Gujri declined to live with the Sultan in his palace, he built a separate residence for her, now known as Gujri Mahal, around 200 metres away from his own palace. “The two buildings were interconnected with underground channels so that Sultan could meet his beloved whenever he desires so. Sultan shifted his base in Hisar for a couple of years after completion of the palace in 1356.”