Home / Haryana / 69 shops along highways slapped with notice in Jhajjar

69 shops along highways slapped with notice in Jhajjar

Face action over vehicle parking violations

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:25 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
The police issue notice to a dhaba operator in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
The district police have issued notices to 69 dhabas, tea corners and tyre puncture shops along highways for allowing heavy and other vehicles to park illegally on roads, violating traffic rules. Many of the establishments are operating in green belt areas, exacerbating congestion and accident risks.
“On-the-spot inspections revealed vehicles parked outside these dhabas and other shops, causing traffic congestion and posing serious risks to motorists. Several accidents in the district have been linked to this issue, hence they have been served notices for the violations of traffic rules” said Virendra Singh, Traffic incharge, Jhajjar.

He stated that dhaba and other shop owners had been directed to provide parking spaces away from the highway, ensuring that approaching vehicles could clearly see the cuts and signboards.

“Some shops operate very close to flyovers and highway diversions, which often prevents drivers from noticing the diversion from a distance due to parked vehicles. Drivers spot cuts only at the last moment, heightening accident dangers. Several crashes have been linked to this. The absence of parking facilities near many shops compels heavy vehicles to park on the highway, creating congestion and safety hazards,” the incharge added.

Singh further stated that dhaba owners had been directed to remove illegal vehicle parking along the highways with immediate effect. “We will re-inspect for compliance," Singh added.

Police Commissioner Rajshri Singh stressed road safety as the top priority, warning of strict legal action against non-compliant shops.

