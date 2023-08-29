7,026 persons died of heart attack in 7 months in Haryana

The state government on Monday informed the House that 7,026 persons (provisional figure) died of heart attacks during Jan-July 2023, as per the Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD) report. In a reply to a question, it was submitted that as per the MCCD, the reasons for heart attack/failure deaths were acute rheumatic fever and chronic rheumatic heart diseases among others.
