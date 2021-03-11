Assembly In Session

7.12 lakh addicts enrolled in rehab centres in over 7 years

From 2018 onwards, more than 1 lakh registered every year

Home Minister Anil Vij speaks on the last day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. Ravi Kumar

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 10

As many as 7.12 lakh addicts got themselves registered at de-addiction centres across Haryana in the past more than seven years, with over 1 lakh enrolments reported each year from 2018 onwards.

A total of 1.02 lakh addicts got themselves registered in 2018, 1.16 lakh in 2019, 1.08 lakh in 2020 and 1.16 lakh in 2021. Till July 31 this year, as many as 97,474 patients have already enrolled at different de-addiction centres of the state.

ON LAST DAY, House felicitates three MLAs born before 1947

  • On the last day of the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, three MLAs who were born before August 15, 1947, were felicitate by the House
  • Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, on behalf of the House, congratulated Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, MLAs Raghuvir Kadiyan and Ramkumar Gautam.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij tabled these figures in a reply to the Calling Attention Motion on the drug menace in the state. MLAs Abhay Chautala, Amit Sihag and Neeraj Sharma had moved the motion.

The state has 15 de-addiction centres in the district hospitals, three in medical colleges, while 102 are being run by the District Red Cross Societies and District Child Welfare Councils, besides 15 in private nursing homes.

The Haryana Police have registered as many as 2,982 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2020 and arrested 4,477 persons. Also, 221.67-kg opium, 230.76-kg charas, 12,725.67-kg poppy husk, 8,641.6-kg ganja, 35.99-kg heroin, 1.10-gm cocaine, 12.97 lakh tablets and 2.07 lakh capsules were recovered.

The number of cases slightly dipped to 2,745 in 2021, when 3,975 people were arrested and 345.49-kg opium, 157.25-kg charas, 8,550.07-kg poppy husk, 11,368.07-kg ganja, 29.13-kg heroin, 13.05 lakh tablets and 45,280 capsules were recovered.

Till August 2 this year, as many as 2,334 cases have already been registered and 3,209 persons arrested, while 181.28-kg opium, 145.09-kg charas, 7,435.38-kg poppy husk, 10,193.48-kg ganja, 20.31-kg heroin, 13-gm cocaine, 27.236-gm MDMA tablets and 2.72 lakh capsules were recovered.

Vij told the House that they were working on a three-pronged strategy — reduction in supply, management and treatment of drug addicts and demand reduction.

He said the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) was set up in August 2020 for tackling the NDPS cases, while the properties of culprits worth Rs 25.09 crore were attached and a seizure of Rs 6.83 crore was under process.

On deaths due to overdose, Vij told the House that some suspected casualties had taken place, but a final medical opinion was yet to come.

The Heath Minister further informed the House that HSNCB had formed a five-tier structure for identifying drug users in rural areas. At tier-1, 6,538 village mission teams and 1,710 ward mission teams have been formed. The information has been uploaded in the Prayaas app.

For supply reduction, the Prayaas and Sathi apps, which help addicts in recognising, understanding and fighting their issues, are being used. To spread awareness among the youth, ‘Dhakad’ programmes are also being run.

Meanwhile, Abhay Chautala described Vij’s reply as a bunch of lies and claimed that in Sirsa alone, close to 1 lakh addicts were undergoing de-addiction treatment. He questioned the Health Minister as to why an ADGP-rank officer, who is heading the HSNCB, was given the charge of IG, Ambala Range. Abhay also pointed out that there was a vacancy of 178 employees (46.8%), of the sanctioned strength of 380 in the HSNCB.

Further, MLA Amit Sihag also claimed that the number of people taking treatment in Sirsa district was much higher.

